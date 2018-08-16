Senate Democrats threaten to sue for info on Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Thursday said they were prepared to sue the National Archives if it does not honor their request for information on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
The move ratcheted up their fight with Republicans over documents on the conservative judge nominated by President Donald Trump. Their leader, Senator Chuck Schumer, told reporters he plans to meet with Kavanaugh next week.
