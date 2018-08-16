Senate Democrats threaten to sue for info on Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. Senate on Thursday said they were prepared to sue the National Archives if it does not honor their request for information on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh leaves after a meeting with Senator Joe Donnelly at Donnelly's office on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., U.S., August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The move ratcheted up their fight with Republicans over documents on the conservative judge nominated by President Donald Trump. Their leader, Senator Chuck Schumer, told reporters he plans to meet with Kavanaugh next week.