Ryan says he has asked U.S. administration to brief Congress on Khashoggi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday that he has asked the Trump administration to brief Congress about the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the next week or two.

“It’s very important, I think, that we speak with moral clarity ... and with respect to holding people accountable, we need to do that,” Ryan told reporters at the U.S. Capitol.

“We have actually requested (for) the administration to come and give a briefing to all members of Congress,” he added. “That means there’s more to find out and more to do on it.”