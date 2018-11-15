Democratic leader Pelosi vows to become House speaker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi believes she has the votes to retake the speakership of the House of Representatives, she told reporters on Thursday, despite a string of critics within her party who have said they will oppose her bid.
“I intend to win the speakership with Democratic votes ... I have overwhelming support in my caucus to be speaker of the House,” Pelosi said. “I happen to think that at this point, I’m the best person for that.”
