Politics
November 15, 2018 / 4:51 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Democratic leader Pelosi vows to become House speaker

1 Min Read

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi believes she has the votes to retake the speakership of the House of Representatives, she told reporters on Thursday, despite a string of critics within her party who have said they will oppose her bid.

“I intend to win the speakership with Democratic votes ... I have overwhelming support in my caucus to be speaker of the House,” Pelosi said. “I happen to think that at this point, I’m the best person for that.”

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
