Politics
May 7, 2020 / 3:02 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Top U.S. House Republican calls for pause in coronavirus legislation

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to the media in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives called for a pause in coronavirus legislation on Thursday, saying Congress should first assess the impact of earlier relief bills and then take a slower path forward through committee hearings.

“Before we move to the next bill, let’s make sure the $3 trillion that we had legislated and appropriated gets implemented and gets implemented correctly,” House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters.

“Let’s get states opened back up … and then deal with any legislation in the future by committees, with hearings, with mark-ups and with knowledge. I think that’s the best approach we can take,” he said.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below