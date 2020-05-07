Top U.S. House Republican calls for pause in coronavirus legislation

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to the media in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives called for a pause in coronavirus legislation on Thursday, saying Congress should first assess the impact of earlier relief bills and then take a slower path forward through committee hearings.

“Before we move to the next bill, let’s make sure the $3 trillion that we had legislated and appropriated gets implemented and gets implemented correctly,” House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters.

“Let’s get states opened back up … and then deal with any legislation in the future by committees, with hearings, with mark-ups and with knowledge. I think that’s the best approach we can take,” he said.