Mnuchin says will discuss government funding measure with Pelosi

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) speaks as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, not pictured, testify during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Washington, U.S., December 1, 2020. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the primary purpose of his planned phone call with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday is to discuss legislation to fund the government and avoid a shutdown in coming days.

Mnuchin, speaking to reporters after testifying before the Senate Banking Committee, said he also will discuss additional coronavirus aid and would review a new $908 billion bipartisan Senate proposal.

“The president wants to make sure there’s not a shutdown and our first choice is not to do a CR (continuing resolution), it is to get appropriations passed,” Mnuchin said.