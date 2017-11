(Reuters) - The Alabama Republican Party said on Thursday it supported embattled U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore after allegations of sexual misconduct roiled the race.

FILE PHOTO: Republican candidate Roy Moore along with his wife Kayla arrive at the RSA Activity Center during the runoff election for the Republican nomination for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions,in Montgomery, Alabama, U.S. September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry/File Photo

“Judge Moore has vehemently denied the allegations made against him. He deserves to be presumed innocent of the accusations unless proven otherwise,” it said in a statement. “He will continue to take his case straight to the people of Alabama.”