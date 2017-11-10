FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Republican Senate campaign wing ends fundraising tie with Moore: Politico
November 10, 2017 / 6:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Republican Senate campaign wing ends fundraising tie with Moore: Politico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican Party’s Senate campaign wing has severed its fundraising deal with Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore, Politico reported on Friday, a day after allegations emerged that he initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.

FILE PHOTO: Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore speaks at the Values Voter Summit of the Family Research Council in Washington, DC, U.S. October 13, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan/File Photo

Politico said Federal Election Commission paperwork filed on Friday showed the National Republican Senatorial Committee was no longer listed as part of a joint fundraising committee with the campaign of Moore, who is now 70, or the Alabama Republican Party and the Republican National Committee.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

