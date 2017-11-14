FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McConnell says Senate leaders looking at all options on Moore
Sections
Featured
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Special Report
Lead poisoning in America
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Oil is the real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
World
Oil is the real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 14, 2017 / 7:55 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

McConnell says Senate leaders looking at all options on Moore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said there was deep concern about allegations of sexual misconduct against U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore and that he was looking options to prevent him from taking office.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters after the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

McConnell said President Donald Trump called him on Friday and the two discussed Moore and he spoke to Vice President Mike Pence on Monday.

“There is no question that there is a deep concern here. Roy Moore should step aside. The women who have come forward are entirely credible,” McConnell told reporters. “He’s obviously not fit to be in the United States Senate and we’ve looked at all the options to try to prevent that from happening.”

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.