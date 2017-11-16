FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump believes Roy Moore should step aside if allegations are true -White House
How Mt. Gox's customers could lose again
How Mt. Gox’s customers could lose again
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
November 16, 2017 / 9:06 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Trump believes Roy Moore should step aside if allegations are true -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump believes Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore should step aside if sexual misconduct allegations against him are true, the White House said on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks about his recent trip to Asia in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“The president believes that these allegations are very troubling and should be taken seriously, and he thinks that the people of Alabama should make the decision on who their next senator should be,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said at a news briefing.

“The president said in his statement earlier this week that if the allegations are true then Roy Moore should step aside. He still firmly believes that,” she said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Peter Cooney

