Senate candidate Moore's wife says 'he will not step down'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The wife of Republican Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore said on Friday her husband would not end his campaign in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations, dismissing reports about his past behavior toward some women as political attacks.
“He will not step down,” Kayla Moore said at a news conference on the steps of the state capitol in Montgomery. “He will not stop fighting for the people of Alabama.”
Reporting by Justin Mitchell; Editing by Susan Heavey and Jonathan Oatis