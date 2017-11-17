FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate candidate Moore's wife says 'he will not step down'
#Politics
November 17, 2017 / 5:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Senate candidate Moore's wife says 'he will not step down'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The wife of Republican Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore said on Friday her husband would not end his campaign in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations, dismissing reports about his past behavior toward some women as political attacks.

Republican Roy Moore, along with his wife Kayla, arrive at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery, Alabama, U.S. September 26, 2017, during the runoff election for the Republican nomination for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. REUTERS/Marvin Gentry

“He will not step down,” Kayla Moore said at a news conference on the steps of the state capitol in Montgomery. “He will not stop fighting for the people of Alabama.”

Reporting by Justin Mitchell; Editing by Susan Heavey and Jonathan Oatis

