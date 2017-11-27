Trump will not campaign for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Moore

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will not campaign for Roy Moore, the Alabama Republican Senate nominee who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, a White House official said on Monday.

Last Tuesday, when asked if he would campaign for Moore ahead of Alabama’s Dec. 12 special election, Trump had told reporters, “I’ll be letting you know next week.” Trump has repeatedly slammed Moore’s Democratic opponent Doug Jones.