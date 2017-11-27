FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump will not campaign for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Moore
#Politics
November 27, 2017 / 4:49 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Trump will not campaign for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Moore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will not campaign for Roy Moore, the Alabama Republican Senate nominee who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, a White House official said on Monday.

President Donald Trump speaks via video teleconference with troops from Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Last Tuesday, when asked if he would campaign for Moore ahead of Alabama’s Dec. 12 special election, Trump had told reporters, “I’ll be letting you know next week.” Trump has repeatedly slammed Moore’s Democratic opponent Doug Jones.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
