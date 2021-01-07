Former U.S. President Obama says Trump incited violence at the Capitol

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. president Barack Obama addresses voters one day before the election in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Barack Obama said the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday was incited by Republican President Donald Trump.

“History will rightly remember today’s violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation,” Obama, a Democrat, said in a statement.