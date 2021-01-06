Pelosi says House will reconvene after riots, finish job

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presides over the Electoral College vote certification for President-elect Joe Biden, during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that lawmakers would resume the count of electoral votes to confirm the November election result once the U.S. Capitol is cleared after pro-Trump rioters breached the building.

She said that decision was made after consultations with fellow congressional leaders and calls to the Pentagon, Justice Department and Vice President Mike Pence.

“We always knew this responsibility would take us into the night. The night may still be long but we are hopeful for a shorter agenda, but our purpose will be accomplished,” she said in a statement.