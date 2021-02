Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) attends a Congressional tribute ceremony to the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who lies in honor in the Rotunda of the Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S, February 3, 2021. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy does not plan to remove Republican Representative Lynn Cheney from her leadership post, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source.

Cheney, the third-raking Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, had drawn fire from some Republican colleagues for her support for former President Donald Trump’s impeachment.