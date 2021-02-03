U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says Republican leader refusing to reprimand Representative Greene

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi pays her respects to U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, 42, as he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2021. Salwan Georges/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has “made clear” that he will not take action against Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for a series of controversial statements, including supporting violent acts.

Pelosi, a Democrat, said that as a result of McCarthy’s “cowardly refusal to deal with Greene,” the House will hold a vote on Thursday to remove the freshman lawmaker from her seats on the Education and Labor and Budget committees.