U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) walks from her office to the U.S. Capitol prior to a vote in the U.S. House of Representives on a Democratic-backed resolution that would punish Taylor Greene for her incendiary remarks supporting violence against Democrats, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Thursday to strip Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of two high-profile committee assignments, over her incendiary remarks including support for violence against Democrats.