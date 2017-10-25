FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House Speaker: Justice Department must hand over documents on Trump dossier - Reuters interview
#Business News
October 25, 2017 / 1:58 PM / in 6 minutes

U.S. House Speaker: Justice Department must hand over documents on Trump dossier - Reuters interview

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Department of Justice needs to immediately give Congress documents related to the funding of a dossier on Donald Trump during the presidential campaign, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday, saying the department and the FBI were “stonewalling.”

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) participates in an onstage interview about tax policy with Thomson Reuters Editor in Chief Stephen Adler in Washington, U.S. October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“We’ve had these document requests with the administration, with the FBI in particular, for a long time and they’ve been stonewalling,” Ryan told Reuters in an interview, adding that the department and the FBI needs to comply with Congress’ documents requests “and they need to do it immediately.”

Ryan was responding to a question about a Washington Post report on Tuesday that said the campaign of Trump’s Democratic rival for the White House, Hillary Clinton, and the Democratic National Committee had helped fund research that became a dossier of allegations about Trump’s connections to Russia.

Several congressional panels are investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign to try to tilt the election in Trump’s favor, and potential collusion by Trump aides. Moscow has denied such interference and Trump has denied any collusion by his campaign.

Reporting by David Morgan, Doina Chiacu and Makini Brice; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
