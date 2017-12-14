FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 14, 2017 / 7:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Republican House Speaker Ryan told Trump retirement report was rumors were not true: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House Speaker Paul Ryan has told President Donald Trump a report on Thursday that Ryan was considering retiring was not true, the White House said.

“The speaker assured the president that those were not accurate reports, and that they look forward to working together for a long time to come,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters at a news briefing.

Politico reported that Ryan would like to retire after the November congressional election.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Justin Mitchell; Editing by Doina Chiacu

