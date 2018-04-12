House Speaker Ryan touts farm, immigration bills

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he would like to see action this year on a rewrite of U.S. farm policy and legislation protecting young, undocumented immigrants from deportation, despite signs both are likely to stall.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) leaves after a weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“I want to get this done this spring,” Ryan said at a news conference, referring to possible House passage of a farm bill with changes to nutrition assistance programs that is expected to face deep opposition.

On immigration, Ryan said he “would like to see a border security solution” paired with the immigration measure, but he said Democrats should accept a plan that they already rejected.