January 9, 2018 / 4:57 PM / in 33 minutes

Scalise to undergo surgery in post-shooting treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Steve Scalise said he would undergo surgery on Wednesday as part of continuing treatment of wounds sustained in a June shooting.

Scalise, the No. 3 Republican leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Tuesday that the surgery had been planned for a month. “I look forward to returning to the Capitol as soon as I can within the coming weeks,” he told reporters.

The Louisiana congressman was injured when a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced in a Washington suburb for a charity baseball game.

Scalise was shot in the hip and had previous surgeries to repair internal organs and broken bones.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tom Brown

