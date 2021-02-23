Former U.S. House sergeant-at-arms denies 'optics' dictated security at Capitol Jan. 6

FILE PHOTO: Police speak to supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, including Douglas Austen Jensen of Iowa wearing a QAnon shirt, as they demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. Picture taken January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. House sergeant-at-arms Paul Irving Tuesday denied authorities had rejected having National Guard troops working at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 alongside Capitol Police because of “optics,” saying the intelligence did not warrant them.

Irving made his comments in testimony prepared for two Senate committees investigating security preparations and response to the the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump.