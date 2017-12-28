FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 28, 2017 / 7:00 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Alabama judge rejects Roy Moore bid to halt Senate race certification

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Alabama judge on Thursday rejected Republican Roy Moore’s bid to halt the certification of Democrat Doug Jones as the winner of Alabama’s U.S. Senate special election earlier this month, according to Alabama election officials.

The judge denied Moore’s request to block certification of the results from the Dec. 12 election in a decision shortly before state officials were set to meet to finalize the results, said John Bennett, a spokesman for the Alabama Secretary of State’s office.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Richard Chang

