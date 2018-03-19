U.S. Senate advances bill to penalize websites for sex trafficking

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Monday voted to advance legislation to make it easier to penalize operators of websites that facilitate online sex trafficking, setting up final passage of a bill this week that would chip away at a bedrock legal shield for the technology industry.

People walk by the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2018. REUTERS/ Leah Millis

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the legislation overwhelmingly last month. It is expected to be sent to and signed by President Donald Trump later this week.