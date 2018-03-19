FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 10:28 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

U.S. Senate advances bill to penalize websites for sex trafficking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Monday voted to advance legislation to make it easier to penalize operators of websites that facilitate online sex trafficking, setting up final passage of a bill this week that would chip away at a bedrock legal shield for the technology industry.

People walk by the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2018. REUTERS/ Leah Millis

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the legislation overwhelmingly last month. It is expected to be sent to and signed by President Donald Trump later this week.

Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Richard Chang

