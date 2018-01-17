Republican Senator Graham says 'no' to stopgap funding bill: Politico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Wednesday he would not vote for a Republican “continuing resolution” stopgap bill to fund the government temporarily and avert a partial shutdown this week, a Politico reporter said on Twitter.

“I’m not gonna vote for a CR,” Graham, a backer of the bipartisan Senate immigration deal President Donald Trump rejected last week, was quoted as saying. Republicans who control Congress were working on a stopgap bill to fund the government through Feb. 16.