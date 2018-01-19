FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 11:35 PM / in 2 hours

Democratic Senator Heitkamp says she will vote for funding bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp said on Friday she would vote for a stopgap government funding bill, joining two other senators who have bucked their party and said they would support a Republican-backed bill to keep the government open.

“My vote to keep the government open is not an endorsement for a bill that just kicks the can down the road another few weeks,” said Heitkamp, a senator from North Dakota, in a statement. “I want to find a long term solution to keep the government operating.”

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Eric Beech

