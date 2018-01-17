Trump chief of staff thinks Congress will keep government funded: Fox News

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said on Wednesday he believed Congress would pass a stopgap bill to keep the U.S. government funded ahead of a Friday deadline.

Kelly made the comment during an interview with Fox News, after Republican leaders in Congress proposed a stopgap bill that would fund the U.S. government through Feb. 16 and avert a shutdown, dealing a blow to Democrats who want such a measure to include immigration protections.