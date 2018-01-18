FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 6:59 PM / in an hour

Senator Leahy to oppose another stopgap spending bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Patrick Leahy, the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, said on Thursday he would not support a fourth short-term stopgap measure this fiscal year to fund the U.S. government and avert a shutdown.

“Republican leadership – led by President Trump – has brought us to the brink of a government shutdown. The House bill does not have my support. It leaves too much undone, and it is woefully inadequate,” he said in a statement. “If the majority now wants bipartisan support, they should work with Democrats, instead of appealing for our support only after they’ve written a mishmash bill crafted behind closed doors.”

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Thomas

