January 19, 2018 / 10:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

White House budget director Mulvaney expects funding deal within 24 hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House budget director Mike Mulvaney said on Friday he expects an agreement will be reached in the next 24 hours to fund the U.S. government, which will shut down at midnight unless a deal is agreed upon.

“I think there is a deal in the next 24 hours because of the nature of the back and forth between the House and the Senate I look at more in terms of what gets done before the offices are supposed to open on Monday,” Mulvaney told CNN.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

