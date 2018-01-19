FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
#Politics
January 19, 2018 / 6:43 PM / in an hour

House Democrat Pelosi hopeful Schumer finds Trump-backed immigration bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Friday she hopes that Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer will be able to determine what kind of immigration bill President Donald Trump will support.

Democrats have pushed for protections for young adults who illegally immigrated to the United States as children to be included in an agreement to temporarily fund the government.

“Hopefully Mr. Schumer will find out what the president will sign because I do believe ... the votes are there, in the House, in the Senate,” Pelosi told reporters.

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.