House Speaker Ryan: House likely to pass U.S. budget deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he believed there would be enough votes in the House to pass a bipartisan budget agreement reached in the Senate.

“I think we will. I feel good. Part of it depends on the Democrats. This is a bipartisan bill. It’s going to need bipartisan support,” Ryan told radio host Hugh Hewitt. “We are going to deliver our share of support. I feel very good about Republicans. Our members who are focused on the military are very happy where we landed on that.”

(This story has been refiled to add dropped words in quote.)