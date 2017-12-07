Ryan feels good about spending bill, wants budget cap talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said he felt good about the vote count on a government spending bill coming before House on Thursday afternoon that is aimed at keeping the government from shutting down this week.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) looks on at the Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on West Front Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“I feel good where we are,” Ryan told reporters. He also said Republicans want to talk to Trump and other congressional leaders about budget caps. “It would be nice to get back to the table and start negotiating caps and all the other things we have to do,” he said