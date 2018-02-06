FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 7:52 PM / in 19 hours

Trump says: 'I'd love to see a shutdown' if no immigration law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would welcome a federal government shutdown if Congress is not able to agree to changes in immigration law that he said would prevent criminals from entering the country.

“If we don’t change the legislation, if we don’t get rid of these loopholes where killers are allowed to come into our country and continue to kill ... if we don’t change it, let’s have a shutdown,” Trump told a law enforcement panel discussing the MS-13 gang at the White House. “I’d love to see a shutdown if we don’t get this stuff taken care of.”

Trump’s comments came as lawmakers are working on reaching a deal on spending limits two days before a stop-gap government funding bill is due to expire.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Leslie Adler

