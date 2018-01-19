FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 10:39 PM / in 2 hours

Trump calls for four-week extension to avoid government shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a post on Twitter on Friday that he was making progress with lawmakers to avoid a shutdown and advocated a four-week funding extension.

Although Trump said he had an excellent preliminary meeting with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer earlier Friday, a senior White House official said differences still remained, and they had not yet reached an agreement between extending funding for four weeks compared to a five-day option that Schumer has touted.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Eric Beech

