WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives, working against a Friday midnight deadline, approved legislation on Thursday to fund a wide range of federal programs through Dec. 22 and avoid a partial government shutdown when existing money expires.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Congressional leaders listen to Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis (R) speak during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

By a vote of 235-193, the House approved the stop-gap spending bill, sending it to the Senate for passage, which is expected by Friday.