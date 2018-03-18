FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
March 18, 2018 / 2:15 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Senator Durbin: No government shutdown over budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior U.S. Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said on Sunday that lawmakers would find a way to pass a budget in time for a Friday deadline to fund government agencies despite disagreement over immigration issues.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) speaks with reporters following the weekly policy luncheons at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“We’re not going to have a shutdown,” Durbin, the No. 2 U.S. Senate Democrat, told the “Fox News Sunday” program.

Lawmakers have until Friday to work out how to fund an array of government agencies for the next six months. But their negotiations have been complicated by the immigration issue. Republicans and President Donald Trump are seeking more money for border enforcement proposals that Democrats oppose.

Reporting by Caren Bohan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.