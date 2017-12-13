Stop-gap bill unveiled to fund U.S. government until Jan. 19

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday introduced a bill to fund the government until Jan. 19 while Congress works on longer-term legislation, the panel said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Congress Capitol Dome (L) building is pictured in Washington, DC, U.S. October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo - RC13968E5BA0

The bill unveiled by Republican Representative Rodney Frelinghuysen would fully fund national defense programs for the entire 2018 fiscal year and includes money for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, the statement said.

Congress must pass a funding bill by Dec. 23 to prevent a partial government shutdown.