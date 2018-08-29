Senate panel to hear from Twitter, Facebook next week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate intelligence committee said on Wednesday it would hold a hearing next week to look at how social media companies are responding to foreign influence operations, with testimony expected from top executives of Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc.

FILE PHOTO: Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square and CEO of Twitter, speaks during an interview November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

Senators Richard Burr and Mark Warner said in a statement the committee hearing would take place on Sept. 5, with Jack Dorsey, Twitter chief executive, and Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook chief operating officer, in attendance. It said Larry Page, Alphabet chief executive, also had been invited.