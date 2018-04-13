House Speaker Ryan endorses McCarthy as successor: NBC interview

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan endorsed Republican House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be his successor, NBC News reported on Friday.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks next to House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) at a news conference with Republican leaders after a closed conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas - RC1FD7D17A50

“We all think that Kevin is the right person,” Ryan said in an interview airing on Sunday on “Meet the Press.”

Ryan said on Wednesday that he would not seek re-election in November, dealing a blow to fellow Republicans and President Donald Trump before the congressional elections.

The announcement dismayed some Republicans already concerned about their prospects with U.S. voters in November. Now they fear they may have to deal with a House of Representatives leadership struggle when the party should focus on defending its congressional majorities and advancing Trump’s agenda.

Ryan’s endorsement, however, gives McCarthy an edge in the leadership contest.

Ryan told NBC he believed having McCarthy step in would work toward a more smooth transition in House leadership.

“We have made a huge positive difference in people’s lives, and people are more confident as a result of it,” Ryan said. “This leadership team has done that, and so I really do envision a more seamless transition, versus say the time when I came in.”

Another name circulating as a possible Ryan replacement was House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who was wounded by a gunman last year. He and McCarthy are expected to wage a furious effort to raise campaign funds for fellow House Republicans to shore up support for their potential leadership aspirations.