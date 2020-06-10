Pelosi urges Congress to remove Confederate statues from U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday urged Congress to immediately take steps to remove from the U.S. Capitol 11 statues representing Confederate leaders and soldiers from the 1860s Civil War.
“Their statues pay homage to hate, not heritage. They must be removed,” Pelosi, a Democrat, said in a letter to leaders of a congressional committee in charge of managing the statues on display at the Capitol.
