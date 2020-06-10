Pelosi urges Congress to remove Confederate statues from U.S. Capitol

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives to participate in a U.S. House Judiciary Committee hearing on police violence and racial profiling following weeks of protests against racial inequality in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday urged Congress to immediately take steps to remove from the U.S. Capitol 11 statues representing Confederate leaders and soldiers from the 1860s Civil War.

“Their statues pay homage to hate, not heritage. They must be removed,” Pelosi, a Democrat, said in a letter to leaders of a congressional committee in charge of managing the statues on display at the Capitol.