House Republican to subpoena ex-FBI director Comey, former AG Lynch

FILE PHOTO: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The outgoing chairman of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee is planning to issue subpoenas compelling former FBI Director James Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch to be deposed about their decision-making ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a U.S. House Democratic aide told Reuters on Friday.

The plans by Republican Chairman Bob Goodlatte were immediately blasted by ranking Democrat Jerrold Nadler, who is expected to take over as chairman of the panel next year.

“These subpoenas are coming out of the blue, with very little time left on the calendar,” Nadler said in a statement, adding that Comey and Lynch had indicated “months ago” they would be willing to answer questions voluntarily.