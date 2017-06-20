FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House, Republicans aim for tax bill in first half of September
June 20, 2017 / 5:36 PM / 2 months ago

White House, Republicans aim for tax bill in first half of September

1 Min Read

Director of the White House National Economic Council Gary Cohn arrives prior to U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, said on Tuesday that the White House and congressional Republicans are working to get a tax reform bill to the floor of Congress during the first two weeks of September.

Speaking to a group of executives from the technology sector at the White House, Cohn said Republicans do not want to negotiate the tax bill on the floor, but instead will work out a deal beforehand.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

