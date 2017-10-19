Republican Tiberi to leave Congress in January: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Representative Pat Tiberi announced his retirement on Thursday from the House of Representatives, saying he will leave by Jan. 31 and not seek re-election in his Ohio district, becoming the latest in a string of Republican deciding to leave Congress.

U.S. Representative Pat Tiberi (R-OH) holds a folder from a conservative group, the Ohio Liberty Coalition, as he questions outgoing acting IRS Commissioner Steven Miller at a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on the Internal Revenue Service targeting conservative groups on Capitol Hill in Washington May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

“I have been presented with an opportunity to lead the Ohio Business Roundtable that will allow me to continue to work on public policy issues impacting Ohioans while also spending more time with my family,” Tiberi said in a statement.