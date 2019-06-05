Politics
June 5, 2019 / 9:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Senior House Democrat says support lacking for formal Trump impeachment inquiry

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) speaks during a mark up hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee said on Wednesday there did not appear to be support at the moment for a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump following the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia probe.

“It very well may come to a formal impeachment inquiry,” Democratic Representative Jerrold Nadler told CNN in an interview. “There does not appear to be support for it now. And we will see. The support may develop.”

Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below