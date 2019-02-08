Whitaker says did not previously discuss Russia probe with Trump, associates

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker on Friday said he never discussed Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation with President Donald Trump or his inner circle before he took up the top U.S. Department of Justice job.

Asked if he has spoken with the president, any Trump associates or Trump’s family members as a private citizen before taking the administration post temporarily last year, Whitaker told the U.S. House Judiciary Committee: “No, I did not.”