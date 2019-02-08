Acting U.S. attorney general: No Russia probe talks with Trump, White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker on Friday said he has not spoken with President Donald Trump or any senior White House officials about the U.S. special counsel’s probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“I have not talked to the president of the United States about the special counsel’s investigation,” Whitaker told a U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee hearing, adding that he has not taken any action in the probe or interfered “in any way.”