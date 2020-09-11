U.S. House panel subpoenas acting Homeland Security chief Wolf for next week

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf arrives with U.S. President Donald Trump to participate in an Iowa disaster recovery briefing, at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, U.S., August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A congressional committee on Friday issued a subpoena compelling Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to testify on Sept. 17, after Wolf canceled a planned appearance, saying he should not testify while lawmakers consider his nomination for a permanent posting.

“From the coronavirus pandemic to the rise of right-wing extremism to ongoing election interference, there are urgent threats requiring our attention,” said the Democratic chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Bennie Thompson, in a statement. “Mr. Wolf’s refusal to testify – thereby evading congressional oversight at this critical time – is especially troubling given the serious matters facing the department and the nation.”