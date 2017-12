WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Republican Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday that Congress would stop using taxpayer money for settlements in sexual harassment claims lodged against lawmakers’ offices.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks during a news conference with other House Republican leaders following a closed conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“That’s among the things we’re working on right now” as part of a package of reforms, Ryan said in an interview with Wisconsin radio station WISN a week after three lawmakers said they were stepping after sexual harassment or misconduct claims.